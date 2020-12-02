Former BJP government minister kidnapped at farm house, driver goes to eight crooks, then …

Varthur Prakash Kidnapped: Former Karnataka minister Warthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight persons and freed the next day. Police sources gave this information. This incident is being reported on 27 November. Warthur Prakash, a minister in the BJP government, was kidnapped when he visited his farm house. Also Read – BIHAR NEWS: Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election today

According to police sources, Prakash was released on 28 November near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A source said, “Prakash has said that when he went to his farm house in Kolar Gold Fields, he was abducted by a gang of eight people along with his driver.” Also Read – UP Vidhan Parishad Election: 55.47% voting in elections for 11 seats of UP Legislative Council

According to the source, the former minister was taken to a deserted place and tortured. According to sources, after returning, Prakash lodged a complaint with Bellandur police station. When asked by reporters in this regard, he said, “I will tell you later”. He was a minister in the BJP government of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013. Also Read – Meeting of veteran ministers of Modi government before discussion with farmers, discussion on this strategy!