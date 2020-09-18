Former BJP MLA Parul Sahu joins Congress, may contest against minister

Bhopal: The phase of change is going on in Madhya Pradesh. In the same sequence, Parul Sahu, who was a BJP MLA from Surkhi assembly constituency of Sagar district of the state, on Friday joined Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Also Read – Before the Bihar elections, a strange decree of the Police Headquarters continues, a political uproar

Let us tell that Govind Singh Rajput, a supporter of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and a minister in the Kamal Nath government, won the last assembly from this assembly. He later joined this BJP by resigning. Parul Sahu may be expected from the Congress in the by-elections in this seat.

Former BJP MLA Parul Sahu, along with his supporters, joined Congress on Friday at a function organized at Kamal Nath's Shyamala Hills residence. Parul Sahu won the constituency in 2013 as a BJP candidate from Surkhi Assembly. Parul's father Santosh Sahu has been an MLA from the Congress.

On joining the Congress, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that this is his return home. Parul’s father has been a big Congress leader, his uncle is a Congress official.

Let me tell you that Minister Govind Singh Rajput, who was MLA from Surkhi, left Congress with former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined BJP and is a possible candidate from here. At the same time, Parul Sahu may be the Congress candidate in the by-election from Surkhi.