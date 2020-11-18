Former Black Swan Member Hyeme Shares Letter About Her Retirement And Recent Fraud Accusations

Hyeme of Black Swan posted a letter of apology concerning her latest lawsuit of alleged fraud.

On November 17, Hyeme uploaded a handwritten letter together with an English translation onto her Instagram account.

Her full letter reads as follows:

Hi there, I’m Hyeme. To begin with, I wish to supply my honest apologies to our followers who’ve beeen upset by the latest scandal. Black Swan debuted at a troublesome time, so I made a decision to take part within the album with the purpose of serving to the members of Black Swan who had simply began their profession as artists, however my private issues triggered harm to the members. I really feel very unhappy. Additionally, because the final member of Rania, I really feel actually sorry for all of the followers who’ve supported me since my debut. I made a decision to retire after the expiration of my contract, however I’ll assist the members even from afar. I’m sorry once more to all of the followers who’ve beloved me and to all of the individuals who have frightened about me.

Hyeme debuted with the lady group Rania in 2015, and after many lineup adjustments, the group not too long ago re-debuted as Black Swan on October 16.

On November 9, Dispatch reported that Hyeme was dealing with a lawsuit over accusations of defrauding a person out of about 50 million received (roughly $45,200). Following the report, Hyeme launched a press release via Black Swan’s company DR Music, explaining that aside from the 5 million received (roughly $4,500) that she requested to borrow, every little thing else was voluntarily supplied by the person. DR Music acknowledged that they have been taking authorized motion in opposition to the person in addition to the information outlet that first printed the report.