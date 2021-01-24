Former Boca Diego Perotti has “an injury that an athlete has never suffered before”: they say there are only eight cases in the world

Diego Perotti suffered an atypical injury at Fenerbahce (diegoperotti10_)

Diego Perotti He had started his career in Turkey’s Fenerbahce in a very good way; however, he is currently experiencing a real ordeal. On November 29, he suffered an “atypical” injury in the derby against Besiktas (his team lost 4-3) that could take him away from the playing fields for up to eight months. The most striking thing about his case is that suffers from an injury that has never been seen before in an athlete.

The sports director of the Turkish team, Emre Belözolu, explained in a statement collected by the Turkish medium Fanatic what “It is the first time that this injury has been seen in an athlete. There are eight cases in the world, and seven of them are traffic accidents. This is the first time it has been seen in an athlete. After the operation, the period of time off the pitch appears to be between three and eight months ”.

The manager commented that the Argentine suffers “an almost total tear of the knee ligament union. Unfortunately, the process proceeds exactly as neither he nor we want.

Former Deportivo Morón, Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Boca, Genoa and Roma had a rebirth at Fenerbahce, since in just four games they had won ownership and the affection of the fans by scoring three goals (one against Antalyaspor and two versus the Genclerbirligi).

Emre Belözolu also pointed out that “in case of surgery, we will have to sit face to face and make a decision with both him and his coach. We can’t say for sure that it will go away. I think we will find a middle ground somehow. “

It is worth noting that the multifunctional athlete signed a bond with the club until June 2022: the information of the last hours indicates that the leadership evaluates to advance in the termination since possibly move to Finland for surgery, according to the Corriere dello Sport. Meanwhile, the CNN Turkey reported that the player has already left Istanbul.

The leadership would negotiate its termination in the next few hours (Photo: @ Fenerbahçe)

In the last hours the Turkish club made an important move within the transfer market, by contratar to Mesut Ozil, who came from not being taken into account in England’s Arsenal. “I am very excited. I have always been from Fenerbahçe. For me a dream is fulfilled. I am looking forward to wearing the shirt and I hope it will be successful with my teammates ”, the man who will possibly fill that gap in the creation that the Argentine footballer will leave in dialogue with Fenerbahce TV.

From Italy they are also closely following the physical situation of the 32-year-old player with concern. The newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport explained that Roma have a particular agreement with the Turkish club to pay Perotti’s salary: “Roma contributes to the payment of salary based on attendance. In summary; the more he plays, the less Roma pays “. The aforementioned Belözolu had already warned about this issue once the problem in his knee was known: “Thanks to the agreement we made, the player will not have a financial burden for us.”

The good performance that the midfielder showed in Calcio had allowed him to have a place in the Argentine team during the 2018 World Cup preview. At that time, Jorge Sampaoli summoned him to evaluate him in the friendlies against Spain (1-6) and Italy (2 -0), where he entered the complement for Ángel Di María. However, after that call, he was no longer in the orbit of the national team.

