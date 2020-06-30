Former Bond Girl Eva Green Sues After Her New Movie Is Dropped

We’ve not seen Eva Green on the massive display in over a 12 months, and primarily based on the field workplace, it would not seem all that many individuals truly noticed her within the Dumbo remake. We additionally have not heard a lot about what she’s been as much as so far as future movie initiatives. It appears that evidently at the least a part of the rationale for that’s that the actress was set to star in an upcoming science fiction film referred to as A Patriot, which was presupposed to movie final 12 months. Nonetheless, manufacturing was postponed a few instances earlier than being cancelled altogether, and now Green is suing the producers to the tune of $1 million that she claims she’s owed.