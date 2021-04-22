Former BTOB Member Ilhoon Admits To Charges Of Marijuana Use At 1st Hearing

The first hearing for former BTOB member Ilhoon, who was indicted on suspicions of drug use, took place on April 22 at Seoul Central District Court.

During the hearing, Ilhoon’s legal representative stated, “The defendant admits to all charges and is reflecting on his wrongdoings.” When Ilhoon was given a chance to speak, he said, “I am sincerely repenting. I am very sorry.” Seven other defendants who were indicted along with Ilhoon also admitted to the charges.

Ilhoon and the other defendants were brought to trial for suspicions of purchasing and smoking 826 grams (approximately 1.8 pounds) of marijuana together using approximately 130 million won (approximately $116,500) across 161 instances between July 5, 2016 and January 9, 2019.

Ilhoon enlisted in the military last May, a month before he was forwarded to the prosecution on the charges. He is currently serving as a public service worker. Last December, Cube Entertainment announced Ilhoon’s withdrawal from BTOB.

Ilhoon’s second hearing will take place on May 20 at 2 p.m. KST.

