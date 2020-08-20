Former bureaucrat said- International link to death of Sushant Singh, questions raised on Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey

new Delhi: Former bureaucrat RVS Mani has alleged to have deep links internationally in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also questioned Aamir Khan’s recent meeting with Turkey’s first lady Emin Erdogan. Mani has said that “the CBI will have to do a deep investigation” to uncover the entire nexus. Also Read – CBI to reach Mumbai today in Sushant case, may recite suicide scene

Mani claimed, "Dubai links to the case have been questioned and questions have also been raised about Bollywood mafia relations and Bollywood crime syndicates. It is also a matter of forcibly bringing the Commissioner of Police. I have already reported in the Home Ministry about this. "

He said, "Meanwhile the new government came and she brought this officer as Commissioner of Police."

Commenting on Aamir Khan, he said, “This link is correct. I do not know if it is just the Dubai link or there is a big international link. ISI is also active in Turkey nowadays. There is a lot of activity going on. As soon as this death becomes a big issue, then one of the famous actors goes to Turkey and meets the first lady there. ”

He went on to say, “Why should any actor go and meet the first lady of Turkey?” He is also a part of Bollywood. So I said that the links are too much, too big. “

Mani feels that Sushant’s death is only the surface of a large iceberg. He said, “CBI will have to dive deep and open big secrets”.