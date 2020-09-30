Former CBI Chief said – The verdict in the Babri case confirmed my decision, the charges against Advani were dropped.

new Delhi: PC Sharma, former head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said on Wednesday that his decision to drop the criminal conspiracy charge against Prime Minister LK Advani before the decision to acquit all 32 accused in the Babri demolition case. Has been confirmed. Also Read – Special court’s decision to acquit all convicts adverse to Supreme Court decision: Congress

After the verdict was delivered by the Lucknow-based special CBI court, Sharma said, "The verdict has come to light from what I expressed almost two decades ago that there is no criminal conspiracy."

Sharma said that he studied every detail of the case during his tenure in the CBI and came to the conclusion that there was no criminal conspiracy charge against Advani.

He said that by filing an application in the Rae Bareli court on this basis, it was informed about the CBI decision of 2003, but questions were raised on the agency. He said, “I believe that today’s decision is the answer to all those allegations and the matter has reached its end.”

Explain that the central agency presented 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence in the case before the court.

Sharma, an Assam cadre and 1966 batch IPS officer, is an officer who has also been the vice president of Interpol.

Special CBI Judge SK Yadav today acquitted all 32 accused, including Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the 28-year-old case of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Let us tell you that on December 6, 1992, the incident of demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya by the Karsevaks was sparking riots for several months. This killed about 2,000 people across the country. Karsevaks claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.