Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar sued in his house, has also been the Governor of Nagaland-Manipur

Shimla: Shimla: Former CBI Director (Ex-CBI Director) Ashwani Kumar (Ashwani Kumar) is found hanging on Wednesday at his residence. Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar allegedly committed suicide in his house in Shimla. Ashwini Kumar has been found hanging from his noose.

SP Mohit Chawla of Shimla has given this information. He told that former CBI Chief, Simla, hanged himself in his house at Brockhorse and gave his life. The prima facie case is of suicide. Police investigation is being done.

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla: Mohit Chawla, SP Shimla. #HimachalPradesh

– ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Ashwini Kumar was the DGP of Himachal Pradesh Police before being the CBI Chief. Former CBI Chief Ashwin Kumar has also been the Governor of Manipur and Nagaland. Ashwini Kumar has been the director of CBI from August 2008 to November 2010.

Ashwin Kumar became the director of the CBI in 2008, when the agency was investigating the Aarushi Talwar murder case. Kumar took over as Director of CBI in place of Vijay Shankar. Officials said that Kumar later became the Governor of Nagaland. Kumar was currently the Chancellor of a private university in Shimla.

Ashwini Kumar was born on 15 November 1950 in Nahan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Kumar did his early studies at the Government Primary School near Kothi village in Kinnaur district. After this, he studied from government colleges in Dehradun and Bilaspur. He did his graduation from a government college in Nahan. He did his PhD in Management.

Officials said that the body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging in his house in Shimla on Wednesday evening. He was now around 69 years old. SP Mohit Chawla said, the matter is still being investigated.