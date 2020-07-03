Former Cherry Bullet Member Mirae And Former Women’ Alert Member Saet Byeol To Debut In New Girl Group

Cherry Bullet’s Mirae and Women’ Alert’s Saet Byeol have joined a brand new lady group known as PIXY!

On July 3, former Cherry Bullet member Mirae posted a photograph of PIXY’s brand on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Hi there, that is Kyung Joo [her real name]. I’ve come to share some welcome information! I’ve gotten the possibility to make a glad new begin with some superb folks. I can be greeting you all by means of the brand new lady group PIXY beneath the identify Ella! I’ll work onerous so as to present a greater facet of myself and grow to be a singer with good affect on the world. Thanks for the help. Let’s meet once more quickly.”

On the identical date, former Women’ Alert member Saet Byeol wrote on Instagram, “Hi there, that is Saet Byeol. I’m penning this to let you understand about some excellent news! I’ve met a new label and new members and can be making a recent begin with a bunch known as PIXY. I’ll work onerous because of those that have cheered me on and cherished me. I’ll work to point out a greater facet of myself as PIXY’s Saet Byeol, so please watch over me. I like you.”

Again in April, the members of Women’ Alert have been launched from their contracts as a result of repercussions of COVID-19 on their promotional schedules. Three members selected to stay with Roots Leisure, whereas Saet Byeol signed with a brand new label.

Mirae left Cherry Bullet and FNC Leisure, together with fellow members Kokoro and LinLin, again in December 2019.

PIXY is an upcoming five-member lady group beneath Allart Leisure. In keeping with PIXY’s official Instagram account, the opposite three members are known as Dia, Dajeong, and Sua.