Former Chicago P.D. Star Got ‘Closure’ After Leaving, But Is He Gone For Good?

Chicago P.D. is poised to return to NBC after a short break with a crossover occasion with Chicago Fireplace. Airing on February 26, the crossover will carry again none aside from former P.D. common Brian Geraghty as Sean Roman in a central function. The return for the crossover would not mark a return to P.D. in an ongoing capability, however may Geraghty (final seen in P.D. Season 3) return as Roman anyway?
The actor revealed forward of the crossover that he acquired “closure,” however he additionally weighed in on doubtlessly returning. Here is how Brian Geraghty put it:
I felt like I acquired some closure to him. The present’s doing nice, and there’s no have to carry one other character again. But definitely, if that they had a storyline that was compelling… I had such an excellent relationship with the present on the whole, but additionally [executive producer] Dick [Wolf]. I definitely am open to it. But I don’t suppose anyone’s making an attempt to simply fill some void. The way in which they did this was definitely very high-stakes and compelling, and that’s the way in which I believe could be most attention-grabbing to ever carry a personality again. And I didn’t understand how a lot — I’ve lots of followers from this present. It’s been nice. Lots of people love these exhibits. It’s fairly unbelievable.
Primarily based on Brian Geraghty’s feedback to TVLine, Chicago P.D. followers should not begin hoping for a shock reveal of Sean Roman, returning sequence common! In keeping with the actor, Chicago P.D. is doing simply tremendous with out him and he acquired his closure, however he’d be “open” to returning if the storyline is correct.
Contemplating Jon Seda most likely is not returning as Antonio Dawson any time quickly, the potential of extra Roman is a constructive. Brian Geraghty is definitely proper that folks love the One Chicago exhibits, based mostly on the scores!
That mentioned, Brian Geraghty’s feedback do not verify that he will likely be again, however hopefully followers can take them to imply that Roman will not be killed off by the top of the crossover. The particular person is hazard throughout the Fireplace/P.D. two-parter is seemingly Roman’s youthful sister, and unofficially investigating her case would require some sketchy ways by the previous cop.
Severide of Fireplace will apparently change into suspicious of Roman’s strategies, and all indicators level towards Roman as a possible homicide suspect earlier than the top of the crossover. So long as he is not the homicide sufferer, he may come again, proper? The love story between Roman and Burgess might by no means return to what it was, even when actress Marina Squerciati confirmed there may be nonetheless love between them.
Brian Geraghty went on to share that he’d had a “feeling” that he’d return to P.D. after leaving as a sequence common in Season 3:
, I had a sense… Once I got here on the present, I used to be by no means purported to be there long-term. So it wasn’t something bizarre after I left. The time was expired, and I like to maneuver round loads. I’m an actor. I wish to play all completely different components. So, no, I’m not shocked, due to the way in which they left it open. I acquired Regulation & Order, my first episode was in 1998. [I did] a special one [SVU] eight years later. Then there was a pair alternatives, after which this got here alongside. It was nice timing. So Dick has been only a nice advocate to me. We now have an excellent relationship. So anytime Uncle Dick calls, I drop what I’m doing.
As Brian Geraghty identified, he has had extra roles beneath the Dick Wolf banner than simply Sean Roman. In a enjoyable twist, the three exhibits of One Chicago technically share a universe with the Regulation & Order sequence, even when Med, Fireplace, and P.D. are much more prone to cross over with one another than for any of the One Chicago favorites to hang around with Olivia Benson over on SVU, however Geraghty has performed three roles in a single TV universe.
Will “Uncle Dick” name once more for One Chicago, and Brian Geraghty will return for an additional go on a few of Dick Wolf’s exhibits? We’ll have to attend and see. Followers might need to rely on Roman leaving Chicago by the top of the crossover, since Geraghty evidently will not be round. Nonetheless, if he can drop in as soon as, he can do it once more! Assuming, after all, he would not die.
Personally, I believe it might be hilarious if he joins the crew of One Chicago characters who’re written out by becoming a member of Gabby Dawson’s worldwide charity group, however that needs to be extremely unlikely. I might snicker, although!
See Brian Geraghty again in One Chicago as Sean Roman when the Fireplace/P.D. crossover kicks off on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET with Chicago Fireplace after which continues at 10 p.m. ET with Chicago P.D. Chicago Med will not be a part of the crossover, however the medical doctors and nurses of Med have loads of their very own drama to fret about with out Roman within the combine.
