Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi may be BJP’s CM candidate for Assam Assembly elections, claims Congress

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has claimed that former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who has headed the benches that have delivered verdicts in various important matters including the Ayodhya land dispute, may be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assam Assembly elections next year. However, the BJP has denied the claims of Tarun Gogoi, who has been Chief Minister three times in relation to Ranjan Gogoi. Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the government in March. Also Read – Akshay Kumar gave one crore rupees for flood victims of Assam, CM Sonowal expressed his gratitude

Tarun Gogoi said that if the former Chief Justice can go to the Rajya Sabha, he can also agree to the BJP’s next Chief Ministerial candidate in Assam. He said, “I have heard from many sources that Ranjan Gogoi is in the list of BJP candidates for the post of Chief Minister. I doubt he will be projected as a possible candidate for the next Chief Minister’s post. ” Also Read – PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation, many ministers were also present

The Congress leader claimed that Ranjan Gogoi, the son of former Assam Chief Minister Keshbachandra Gogoi, could easily become the chairman of the Human Rights Commission or other commissions but he accepted membership of the Rajya Sabha, because ‘he has political ambitions.’ Tarun Gogoi on Saturday Claimed, “BJP was happy with Ranjan Gogoi’s decision on the Ayodhya land dispute case.” It will not be surprising if he agrees with the BJP as the next chief ministerial candidate. ” Also Read – Weekend Lockdown in Assam: Weekend lockdown and night curfew to continue in Assam, government releases new guidelines

However, state BJP president Ranjit Kumar Das said, “When people grow old, they speak many meaningless things.” What has been said by Tarun Gogoi about the former Chief Justice becoming the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate is not true. “Tarun Gogoi said that he is not going to become the Congress’s Chief Ministerial candidate.