Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu built on encroached land: J&K administration

Jammu: Former State Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are under question over the disputed Roshni Bhoomi scheme. Jammu and Kashmir administration has included former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in a list alleging that their residential accommodation in Jammu is illegal. Built on acquired land. Both Farooq and Omar have denied these allegations. The administration has revealed that Farooq and Omar’s residence in Sujawan on an area of ​​about one acre is built on the encroached government land. Also Read – BSF traces 150-meter long tunnel in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir

Following the order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the administration of the Union Territory has made public the list of those acquiring land under the disputed Roshni Bhoomi scheme. The administration on Tuesday released a list of such people who allegedly encroached on the land given to others. Also Read – Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious antics

It has been mentioned in the list that Srinagar and Jammu headquarters of the National Conference were also legalized under the controversial lights law. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists throw grenade at CRPF bunker in Pulwama, 12 civilians hit

Displaying the lists on its website, the divisional administration of Jammu has revealed that Farooq and Omar’s residence in Sujawan is built on an encroached government land. It was not shown in the revenue record but it was encroached upon.

Omar Abdullah said – this is absolutely false news

Reacting to the new list, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Based on sources, the news has come that Dr. Farooq Abdullah Roshni is the beneficiary of the law.” This is absolutely false news and this news is being disseminated with the wrong intention. Their houses built in Jammu and Srinagar have nothing to do with the said law. ”

Roshni scheme not availed: Omar

Omar said, “Farooq Abdullah did not take advantage of the Roshni scheme for his residence in Srinagar or Jammu and whoever is saying this is lying. There is no fact in this news quoted by sources.

Abdullah’s house was built in the 1990s

Officials said that Farooq Abdullah’s house was built in the 1990s, for which wood was allocated from the government warehouse. It is issued only after records are found in all revenue records.

The names of 3 former ministers, many leaders and former bureaucrats had earlier appeared in the list of beneficiaries

Earlier, the names of three former ministers, several leaders and a former bureaucrat came in the list of beneficiaries, who got land under the Roshni Act. This law has been repealed.

List of 35 beneficiaries, order of CBI inquiry

The divisional administration made the list public under the High Court’s order of 9 October. The court termed the Roshni Act as “illegal, unconstitutional” and ordered a CBI inquiry into the allocation of land under this law. The divisional administration of Kashmir released a list of 35 beneficiaries, showing that the headquarters of the National Conference, several hotels and dozens of commercial buildings were declared regular under the law.