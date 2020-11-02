Former Chief Minister of Assam on ventilator support, admitted in Tarun Gogoi Hospital

Guwahati: Nine days after being discharged from the hospital after recovering from a corona infection, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was admitted to a hospital here on Monday, where he is currently on ventilator support. Sources in the hospital have said that the talk of veteran Congress leader Gogoi has gone bad. Also Read – Schools Reopening: Schools will open in this state from November, fixed dates of 9th to 12th, 6th to 8th class

Gogoi, 85, complained of discomfort on Sunday night, after which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Superintendent Abhijit Sarma of this hospital in Guwahati said that a team of doctors is monitoring the health of Gogoi.

He is currently on a non-invasive ventilator and his body has a normal oxygen saturation level. He is mentally stable and conscious. Three-time Chief Minister Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after recovering from Corona. He was given plasma therapy during treatment.