Former child bride wrongfully accused of murdering husband sues in Pakistan

March 25, 2020
A child bride who spent 19 years in jail for a murder she didn’t dedicate is to sue the Pakistan authorities as a technique to persuade the country to help a whole bunch of various victims of miscarriages of justice.

Rani Bibi was as soon as merely 14 when she was as soon as convicted, alongside her father, brother and cousin, of the murder of her husband and spent the next twenty years sweeping the flooring of an overcrowded Pakistan jail.

