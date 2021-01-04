Former Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dies at 41

Alexi Laiho, former singer and guitarist of Finnish steel outfit Children of Bodom, died as a result of issues from unspecified “long-term well being points,” in accordance with statements from his label, Napalm Data, and most up-to-date band. He was 41.

Laiho had been singer of the band Bodom After Midnight since his former group broke up in 2019.

“It’s with heavy hearts and nice unhappiness that we now have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho,” reads a press release from Bodom After Midnight. “We’re completely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our pricey buddy and band member.”

Children of Bodom’s web site additionally posted a press release honoring Laiho, which learn: “One of probably the most famend guitarists on the earth, Alexi Laiho, has handed away. The musician, most notably often called the entrance man of Children of Bodom, died in his residence in Helsinki, Finland, final week. Laiho had suffered from long-term well being points throughout his final years. Greater than 25 years of friendship. We misplaced a brother. The world misplaced an outstanding tune author and one of the best guitarists of all time. Reminiscences and Alexi’s music will stay endlessly. Our ideas are with Alexi’s household throughout this tough time.”

Children of Bodom had been fashioned by Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993 below the band IneartheD, ultimately altering their title to at least one derived from an unsolved Finnish homicide case during which two youngsters had been killed in 1960 at Bodom Lake. Over time the group launched 10 studio albums of traditional Scandinavian steel, combining components of thrash and traditional steel with touches of classical music. After the band cut up in 2019 Laiho and rhythm guitarist Daniel Freyberg based Bodom After Midnight.

“We’re crushed by the sudden passing of our pricey buddy and band member. Phrases can’t describe this shock and the profound unhappiness that we really feel”, stated Bodom After Midnight bandmates Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen in a press release.

“Alexi was probably the most loving and luxurious husband and father. Our hearts are eternally damaged,” stated his spouse, Kelli Wright-Laiho.