Former Chilean soccer player Luis Núñez was sentenced to ten years in prison for a murder

Soccer player Luis Núñez developed his sports career and could never put aside his legal problems.

A former soccer player who played for the Chilean national team and an important team in the country was sentenced to ten years and one day in jail for a homicide happened inside one of the most dangerous drug zones in the country.

The famous athlete is called Luis Núñez, better known as “Lucho Pato” and the death of Juan Pinto in a shootout that occurred in 2018 in the La Legua population, one of the most dangerous in Santiago de Chile, was recorded.

“The 6th Oral Criminal Court of Santiago Luis Núñez Blanco sentenced to ten years and one day; and Andrés Vergara Baeza to twelve years in prison, as authors of simple homicide, perpetrated in October 2018 in the commune of San Joaquín, ”the Justice reported.

The court’s decision represents a severe blow to the accused who, until the last day of the process, denied any relationship with the case. In 2021, for example, he admitted to Channel 13 that “I was in the place”, although he assured that “the problem is not mine, perhaps they were confused” as to who was responsible for the crime.

“I didn’t shoot. If I had, believe me I’ll put on my pants and take responsibility”, stated Núñez, also adding that “I am not going to let them condemn me. If I get sentenced I’m going to go crazyI will never try anything again. I am innocent,” said Luis Núñez.

The person responsible for this crime was even on a hunger strike to express his annoyance at the judicial process. “The reason is to express my annoyance against the prosecutor Rodrigo Chinchón, since I have been in a case for more than 28 months in which I am innocent of what I am accused of,” said the former soccer player.

career and crime

After the 2018 homicide, Luis Núñez fled to Bolivia where he was arrested.

The first sports steps of Luis Núñez began in the town of La Legua, located in Santiago de Chile, a dangerous drug zone of the capital. At the beginning of the 90s, the accused had his first adventures with the ballbeing remembered by his people as a normal young man and fan of the Universidad Católica (UC) club.

At UC he trained as a soccer player but was expelled in 1996 due to problems with a prop. After this stage he began a journey through different clubs such as Municipal Las Condes, Magallanes and even played abroad with the Jacksonville Cyclones from the United States. Luis Núñez played in the Chilean Soccer Team in 2007, facing Costa Rica on that occasion.

While developing his sports career, Núñez was always related to legal problems. For example, in 2003 he was accused of keeping drugs for a group known as “Los Ciprianos” in an apartment he owned. In 2012, he was prosecuted and acquitted by the courts for a possible link he would have had with a gang of criminals dedicated to smuggling luxury goods.

However, in 2018 Núñez participated in the shooting that killed a subject identified as Juan Pinto. When one of the participants in this event was arrested, it was confirmed that Luis Núñez was also being sought for this homicide. “We have identified this person, a former professional soccer player, who is also the author of this crime”, said the Investigative Police (PDI) in November of that year.

Being targeted by the authorities for Pinto’s death, The former Chilean player fled to Bolivia where he was arrested in the city of Cochabamba after an operation by the Chilean police and that of the trans-Andean country.

