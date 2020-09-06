Former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s taunt on Yogi government, said – UP has a ‘double engine’ government not ‘double misery’

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government and said that Uttar Pradesh is a government of ‘double engine, not double engine’. Akhilesh Yadav said in his statement issued here on Saturday that big dreams of development were shown in the name of double engine government in Uttar Pradesh. BJP spent three and a half years without doing anything. Now everyone has started to believe that there is a government of double misery in Uttar Pradesh, not double engine. Also Read – UP BJP leader and accused of Noida’s Gaurav Chandel Murder case selling fruits in Mumbai

He said that at the time of formation of this government, the Chief Minister had claimed that the culprits would either be in jail or would be out of the state. It seems that the Chief Minister, while playing the tradition of the BJP, has accepted his promises as a jumla, and instead of taking strict steps, has sat down silently. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP said- there is no difference in NDA, deal with JDU is confirmed

SP chief said that crimes against women are not ending in BJP rule. Whether it is Gorakhpur division or other division, there is a competition to beat each other in the statistics of crimes. The incidence of crime against women has increased in just eight months this year compared to the last two years. Incidents of rape of women and girls have decreased in 8 months as in the previous year. Also Read – Big statements of BJP leaders before Bihar election, now this leader said this big thing for JDU

The SP president said that after Rae Bareli, Ballia, a third-degree torture was carried out after detention of the tailor, who was in custody for eight days at the Gilloula police station of Shravasti, which led to his painful death. The Samajwadi Party MLC Dr Rajpal Kashyap, who is going to meet and express condolences to the victims of this incident, and the District President of Shravasti were arrested. He said that the Samajwadi Party will give one lakh rupees help to the victim’s family. The BJP government should give at least 25 lakh rupees.