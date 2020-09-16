Former CM Devendra Fadnavis is also not in favor of ban on onion exports, told Union Minister – farmers are unhappy

new Delhi: The central government has banned the sending of onions abroad. Farmers are angry about this Demonstrations are happening everywhere. Now former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is also not in favor of ban on onion exports. BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has demanded Union Minister Piyush Goyal to immediately stop the export ban. The former CM said that farmers are sad and hurt by this move of the Central Government. Also Read – Why farmers are angry at the decision to stop sending onions abroad, demonstrations are happening everywhere

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis told Union Minister Piyush Goyal that ‘I requested you to immediately withdraw the ban on onion exports. It is again requested that the ban on Niryan be withdrawn immediately. Maharashtra onions are in demand internationally and this also gives a reasonable price to farmers in Maharashtra. Farmers are deeply hurt and saddened by the ban on exports. I hope you will take the appropriate decision immediately. ‘ Also Read – Maharashtra government is more busy fighting Kangana Ranaut than fighting Corona virus: Fadnavis

Let us know that recently, the Central Government banned the export of onions. The farmers are angry about this decision. Farmers have also started demonstrations across the country. In Lasalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and some areas around it, farmers took to the streets to protest against this decision. Nashik is counted among the largest onion mandis in the world. Officials said that the farmers demonstrated in Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umraan markets. During this time, the farmers stopped the bid being made for about 10 thousand quintal onions. He also tried to stop traffic on many routes including the Mumbai-Agra highway. Also Read – Fadnavis said – Sushant’s death is not an electoral issue, but BJP will not remain silent until justice is found

Explain that the government has stopped the export of onion abroad, saying that it tried to control the rising prices of onions in the country, but the farmers said that they were still getting little profit, but onion exports should be stopped. With the sudden drop in prices, there has been a big reduction in their profits.

Today, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of Asia’s largest onion market, Lasalgaon, started bidding onions for Rs 2,220 per quintal in the morning, which angered the farmers. Because onion exports have fallen in the domestic market due to its ban.