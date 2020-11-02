Former College Friends Jun So Min And Han Ji Eun Talk About Their Past On “Operating Man”

On the November 1 episode of SBS’s “Operating Man,” So Yi Hyun, Choi Yeo Jin, Han Ji Eun, and Lee Joo Bin appeared as visitors because the solid headed to Jeju Island.

Throughout introductions, Choi Yeo Jin and Music Ji Hyo talked about engaged on the drama “Emergency Couple” collectively. Requested what Music Ji Hyo was like on set, Choi Yeo Jin stated with out hesitation, “She slept quite a bit. However the superb factor was that when she wakened, she was able to act instantly.”

Subsequent, it was revealed that Jun So Min and Han Ji Eun had been classmates in college collectively. Requested about what Jun So Min had been like in faculty, Han Ji Eun hesitated and stated, “I don’t know.” Jun So Min stated, “I had an energetic college life, however it’s unusual. I’ve reminiscences of Han Ji Eun, however they’re not very clear.”

Whereas making an attempt to recollect, she stated, “There’s one thing that doesn’t really feel fairly proper.” Han Ji Eun, startled, stated, “About me?” Jun So Min added, “I believe that there was a man blended up with our buddies. Not Ji Eun herself, however between her buddy and me.”

Requested for her facet of the story, Han Ji Eun stated, “That is my first time on a range present, so I’m unsure what I’m speculated to say.” Nonetheless, she added, “I keep in mind that there was one thing known as the ‘blind date dream staff.’” Jun So Min abruptly exclaimed, “I keep in mind!”, which made Han Ji Eun nervous and stated, “What? What do you keep in mind? Inform me first.”

Jun So Min ultimately revealed, “Bear in mind how I stated earlier than that I used to be on a gaggle blind date and I labored arduous because the mood-maker, however another person obtained all of the contact info? That was Han Ji Eun.”

