Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn ‘in talks’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

It’s that point of the 12 months once more the place Strictly Come Dancing rumours are swirling round surrounding the all-important line-up.

Whereas the record of contestants is being saved a secret for now, that hasn’t stopped hypothesis hitting fever pitch.

The most recent title hitting headlines is former Coronation Street star, Katie McGlynn.

In line with The Mirror, the Sinead Tinker actress is already “in talks” for a spot within the 2020 line-up.

An insider instructed the publication: “Katie has been in talks with Strictly and it’s trying constructive.

“She’s cleared her diary for the tip of the 12 months and she or he’d like to do it.

“She’s proven her expertise on the BBC’s Best Dancer for Sport Aid and would love to enhance even additional.”

The newspaper provides how she has an enormous fan base from her days as Sinead on Corrie so can be an enormous signing for the present.

She wouldn’t be the one cleaning soap star to enroll to the present, in accordance with Strictly Come Dancing rumours.

Michelle Keegan is sort of all the time tipped for a slot within the line-up and in accordance with The Solar, bosses are “determined” to signal her up.

“They know that getting her to agree can be an enormous coup and are hoping she’s going to do it. By way of timing this can be a nice second for Michelle to do it,” the supply revealed.

In the meantime, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire instructed RadioTimes.com he can be properly up for the problem.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are stated to be doing the whole lot to make sure the collection goes forward this 12 months, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re stated to be taking a look at strategies to make sure authorities social distancing pointers are adhered to, however Strictly may look just a little totally different this 12 months.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is predicted to air this 12 months. In the event you’re trying for extra to observe, try our TV Information.