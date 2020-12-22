Former DEA Agent Sues Amazon Studios for Portrayal in ‘The Last Narc’

Former Drug Enforcement Administration agent James Kuykendall is suing Amazon Studios, together with these related to its docuseries “The Last Narc,” for defamation because of his characterization on the present.

The four-part sequence, launched in July, tells the true story of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a particular agent with the DEA, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1985. The investigation following Camarena’s demise resulted in quite a few convictions of drug lords related to the Guadalajara Cartel behind Camarena’s demise.

In accordance with the lawsuit — who names the defendants as star and former DEA supervisor and particular agent Hector Berrellez, assistant producer John Massaria, government producer Tiller Russel, Good Pixel Productions and the Mental Property Company — “the Present masquerades as a factual documentary, however in actuality, it goals to capitalize on Camarena’s tragic homicide by scandalizing it for revenue and for leisure worth.”

The lawsuit states that the sequence hinges on a “lurid conspiracy narrative” that purports Central Intelligence Company brokers and different U.S. officers secretly conspired with the cartel to site visitors medicine into america in order that the proceeds could possibly be used to fund the Contras then preventing the Communist regime in Nicaragua. Consequently, Camarena was murdered as a result of he had found, and was about to reveal, the conspiracy.

“As a part of this far-fetched narrative, the Present falsely and despicably accuses Plaintiff Kuykendall … of complicity in the homicide of his shut good friend and fellow agent,” the lawsuit learn. “Particularly, the Present falsely claims that Plaintiff acquired bribes from the Cartel, that he was current at Cartel conferences the place Camarena’s kidnapping was deliberate, that he then aided and abetted the execution of that plan, and that he intentionally sabotaged the trial of one in every of Camarena’s murderers by mendacity for the Cartel.”

Kuykendall asserts that the present bolsters its false narratives by counting on unreliable, discredited and unnamed sources. The go well with states its reason behind motion as defamation, intentional infliction of emotional misery and violation of the plaintiff’s proper of publicity.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants acted with precise malice when producing and distributing the present, citing that they knew the sequence’ portrayal of Kuykendall to be false. The go well with alleges that Russell and Amazon representatives spoke with Kuykendall whereas the present was in improvement and regardless of Kuykendall demanding the present not be revealed because of its falsity, proceeded regardless.