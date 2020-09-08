Former DGP faces major blow in 29-year-old murder case, High Court dismisses bail plea

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini suffered a major setback in the 29-year-old kidnapping and murder case when his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In connection with the case, Saini had filed two petitions in the High Court. In the first petition, Saini has demanded a probe from any other investigating agency or CBI outside Punjab. In the other petition, Saini has filed the Mohali trial court’s dismissal of his interim bail on September 1. Also Read – Delhi: Sister’s boyfriend used to narrate love story to friends, when found out, brother took this dreadful step

Justice Fateh Deep Singh had reserved his order a day earlier. Saini, who according to the state police is absconding, could not get any protection from the court in December 1991 in the case of illegal abduction, detention and custodial death of Balwant Singh Multani. After the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail demand, Saini now has the option of filing an anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court or surrendering to the police. Last week, Additional District and Sessions Judge of SAS Nagar dismissed Saini's anticipatory bail plea.

The former Director General of Police then approached the High Court for anticipatory bail. The Punjab Police refused to withdraw the security detail of Saini, who said that he escaped leaving his security personnel behind. A spokesperson of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), who is probing the case of extra-judicial murder, turned into a murder case, denied Saini's wife's allegation that the former DGP's security was withdrawn , Which put his life in danger.

The spokesperson said that contrary to what Saini's wife claimed in a letter to DGP Dinkar Gupta, there was no change in the security detail and all the necessary equipment including security box and jammer vehicle were provided to the former police chief. The spokesperson also said that they have also been provided 'Z' plus category security by the state government.

The spokesman said that the fact in this case is that Saini had left her Chandigarh residence without security personnel and security vehicles of Punjab Police, including the jammer vehicle, risking her safety. The kidnapping case is related to a bomb attack on Saini in 1991 by Khalistan Liberation Force militants. At that time, he was the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chandigarh. He had some injuries at that time, but he survived. However, three security personnel were killed in that attack.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Multani’s disappearance began against Saini in 2007, but he was relieved by the Supreme Court and the investigation was halted. On May 7, action was taken against Saini in the SAS adjacent to Chandigarh on the basis of a fresh complaint, in which several major sections like kidnapping, erasing evidence, wrongful imprisonment and criminal conspiracy have been added for murder.