Former DIA Member Jo Seung Hee Changes Her Stage Name

Actress and former lady group member Jo Seung Hee has modified her stage identify!

Jo Seung Hee debuted as a member of F-ve Dolls in 2013 and promoted with the group till their disbandment in 2014. She then re-debuted because the chief of DIA in 2015. In 2016, she left DIA after her contract expired and established herself as an actor.

Jo Seung Hee has additionally been lively in a number of fields, emceeing concert events for “Miss Trot” and dealing as a basic producer for PocketDol Studio, a sub-label at MBK Leisure.

On July 15, PocketDol Studio introduced that Jo Seung Hee would now be selling below the identify Jo Yi Hyun. The label added that Jo Yi Hyun deliberate to proceed being lively in varied fields equivalent to dramas and selection reveals.

Jo Yi Hyun is at present showing on the SBS FiL home consulting program “Residence-derella” (literal title).

