Former director of Ubisoft Massive, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, finally leaves the company

David Polfeldt had taken six months off, but had among his initial plans to return to Ubisoft.

Industry Veteran David Polfeldt announced this weekend his definitive departure from Ubisoftwhere he was present for the last 17 years, until recently performing the role of director of Ubisoft Massivethe team behind The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Polfeldt stepped down from his senior role in June 2021, when it was reported that he was going to take a six-month sabbatical. It was also said at the time that, after that time, the developer would return to Ubisoft in a new position. Finally it has not been like that and the French company loses one of its most veteran figures.

Reasons for Polfeldt’s departure

The reasons for his departure are not entirely clear. However, in statements to Hit Points, collected by Video Games Chronicle: VGC, Polfeldt hints at how the great growth of Ubisoft Massive in recent years, with more than 750 workers, calls for a different direction than the one he can offer. I think my philosophy and skills work well for a group up to a certain size. I don’t think it’s right for what the studio has become. And I’m at peace with it.”

The great expansion of the company coincides with two important projects. On the one hand, the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled for a date to be determined this year, coinciding with the arrival of the new James Cameron movie. Additionally, the Sweden-based team is working on a Star Wars video game.

This was announced by surprise at the beginning of last year. If you want to know more you can read a complete report on what to expect from the video game.

