Former Disney Exec Ravi Ahuja Joins Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Ravi Ahuja as chairman of International Tv Studios and its company improvement operations, the place he’ll lead Sony Pictures TV’s home and worldwide productions, the studio’s recreation present franchises and its India enterprise, in response to the corporate.

Ahuja may even oversee the corporate’s company improvement and mergers and acquisitions alongside SPE chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra, to whom Ahuja will report. The exec will primarily fulfill the function that former SPT chairman Mike Hopkins fulfilled earlier than departing for Amazon; SPE head of worldwide distribution and networks Keith Le Goy will proceed in his present place.

“Ravi is an awfully gifted and confirmed govt with broad expertise in almost each facet of our enterprise,” stated Vinciquerra in an announcement. “Having labored instantly with Ravi, I’ve seen first-hand his strategic, results-driven strategy which has made him such a powerful chief, and which I do know will result in additional development and success for SPE. His choice to return to SPE is a testomony to the studio’s power and skill to draw nice expertise.”

Ahuja, who begins at Sony on March 15, was most lately president of enterprise operations and CFO of Walt Disney Tv. He departed Disney final November after a 12 months and a half on the helm. At Disney, Ahuja was key in merging Disney/ABC Tv and Fox Networks following the Walt Disney Firm’s acquisition of Fox’s leisure property in 2019.

“It was a straightforward name to hitch the wonderful Sony Pictures administration staff and to work once more with Tony,” stated Ahuja. “With extra methods to get extra TV, nice content material has by no means been extra useful. Sony Pictures Tv is an amazing studio, making among the most acclaimed and watched exhibits on the earth, like The Good Physician, Cobra Kai, The Boys and The Crown – simply to call just a few. And Sony Pictures may be very well-positioned for the long run, aligned with excellent creators and centered on the success of its community and streaming companions. I stay up for contributing to the corporate’s continued development on this thrilling time for our trade.”