Former DMK MP Ramalingam joins BJP as soon as Amit Shah reaches Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Tamil Nadu and former DMK MP K.P. Ramalingam has joined the Tamil Nadu BJP. BJP national general secretary and in charge of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit, CT Ravi said, “It will not only weaken the DMK and its base, but will strengthen the BJP in the entire state.” Also Read – I will not join BJP even if I die: TMC MP Saugata Roy

In a tweet, Ravi also said, “After Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah comes to Chennai today, Kamal (BJP’s election symbol) is going to bloom all over Tamil Nadu.” Also Read – Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister’s big announcement, ‘AIADMK to continue its alliance with BJP in next assembly election’

Let me tell you that Ramalingam was removed from the DMK in April for speaking out against the party leadership. He is the second leader of the DMK to join the BJP in recent times. Earlier, former Assembly Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy left the DMK and joined the BJP. DMK MP KK Selvam had also criticized the DMK leadership and supported the BJP. Also Read – Shock to Congress: Telangana veteran leader who touched Rahul Gandhi’s foot also left Congress

(Input IANS)