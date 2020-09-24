Former Doctor Who actor Peter Davison to star in Call the Midwife Christmas special

Former Doctor Who star Peter Davison has joined the forged for this yr’s Call the Midwife Christmas special.

The actor, who performed the fifth Doctor between 1981 and 1984, will play Mr Percival, the ringmaster of a circus which brings a big crowd to Poplar.

Davison’s different notable credit embrace taking part in Tristan Farnon in the unique TV adaptation of All Creatures Nice and Small and roles in At House with the Braithwaites, The Final Detective and Legislation & Order: UK.

Filming on the Call the Midwife Christmas special started in August, with an in depth COVID-19 protocol coverage being carried out to guarantee the security of forged and crew.

The 90-minute episode is about at Christmas 1965 and can see loads of drama, with Sister Monica Joan rushed to hospital and Trixie changing into incensed after receiving a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas reward.

The arrival of the Circus in Poplar can also be set to play a serious half in the special, with the occasion offering an thrilling journey for Nurse Crane.

On returning to filming final month, sequence creator Heidi Thomas stated, “Everyone seems to be overjoyed to be whisking the mud sheets off Nonnatus Home and getting again to filming after lockdown.

“It’s a specific thrill to find a way to ship the Christmas Special on time, simply as we promised at the begin of the pandemic.

“We’re very a lot a household at Call The Midwife, and like households in all places, we’ve got missed one another.

“We’ll now be placing extra love and power into our work than ever and might’t wait to share sequence 10 with our implausible, loyal viewers.”

Earlier in the yr Thomas had instructed that the Christmas special was an “absolute precedence” and that the crew was “decided” to ship it, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davison joins a busy forged for the special, which additionally contains Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Most important (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

Call the Midwife will air on Christmas Day 2020, with season 10 in 2021. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.