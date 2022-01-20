Former Dragon Age 4 Producer Criticizes “BioWare Magic” Speaking of Crunch and Bad Developments

Mark Darrah has posted a video on YouTube in which he criticizes the way of working in the EA studio.

The development of Dragon Age 4 is not leaving big news for BioWare, which has had to see how many visible faces of the company left in the middle of the production of the next game in the saga. One of those who left his post was Mark Darrah, former producer of a project that he left along with other main creatives.

Darrah is just one of those cases that accompany the general unknowns surrounding the title that Electronic Arts will publish, with many doubts planted regarding the way the company works. The famous “Magic of BioWare” It was referring to the conception that people had about the spectacular nature and the affection that the studio put into its video games, but it seems that there is nothing left of that anymore.

It’s a shit processMark DarrahThe former producer has published a video on YouTube in which he has been pleased, criticizing BioWare for its way of facing developments and charging hard against this concept that we are commenting on. “BioWare’s magic is a shit process. It’s putting a name to it to say ‘don’t worry, don’t be scared because we know that at a future date everything will go faster, everything will work’. But the reality is that this operation means that the crunch arrives and the delays of the games are coming,” he commented.

It is not the first time that the development process of a BioWare whose employees seem to also suffer harshly from the long working hours to move projects forward. From within the studio it has been commented that the success of Inquisition was the worst thing that has happened to it, and even statements by former managers of the famous BioWare sagas leave the company in a bad place, going from doing what they loved to paying attention solely on the market and what it indicated about the success of the games.

