Former DSP convicted in fake encounter case of Raja Man Singh

Kan Singh Bhati, 82-year-old former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rajasthan Police, has died. He was recently sentenced to life imprisonment along with 10 other policemen for the 'encounter of 35 years ago' of Raja Maan Singh, a royal descendant of Bharatpur. Bhati died in a hospital in Jaipur. Senior Superintendent of Mathura District Jail Shailendra Maitreya said that Kan Singh Bhati was referred to Mathura District Hospital on September 8 after having stomach problems. He was then sent to SN Medical College, Agra. Even after this, when the situation did not improve, he was sent to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. He died there early Saturday.

Maitreya told that before being sent to the district hospital, he was tested Kovid and he came negative. After the post-mortem in Jaipur, his body will be handed over to the family. Sources said that blood clots were found in his body during an MRI in the SMS hospital. Bhati was kept in Mathura district jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment by District and Sessions Judge Sadhana Rani in Mathura on 22 July.

In this case, the judge held the then DSP Kan Singh Bhati and SHO Virendra Singh guilty under sections 302 and 148 of the IPC. At the same time, three other policemen Hari Kishan, Kan Singh Sirvi and Govind Ram were booked under section 218 of IPC.

Please tell that Raja Man Singh was killed in an encounter in 1985, a day after the then Rajasthan Chief Minister Shiv Charan Mathur's helicopter crashed from his jeep. Mathur went to Bharatpur to campaign for retired bureaucrat Vijendra Singh. Singh was fielded by the Congress Party against 7-time Independent MLA Man Singh. Raja Man Singh was upset that Congress workers had torn their posters before meeting with the then Chief Minister.

(Input: IANS)