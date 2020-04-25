Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa hints at return for Lauren Branning

The final time we noticed Lauren Branning on EastEnders, she wasn’t precisely having the happiest of instances.

Her sister Abi had simply died after they each tried to forestall father, Max, from taking his personal life – one thing that resulted in each of them toppling from the roof of the Vic.

Shortly after the funeral, she left for New Zealand, taking her son, Louie, and breaking apart with then-boyfriend Josh within the course of.

It will be truthful to say that she had a tough run of issues on the sq. and while we hope Lauren is joyful now, we might like to see her again.

Nicely because it seems, we aren’t the one ones that will like to see a return to Walford for her as star Jacqueline Jossa has been talking about whether or not she would need to return – and it sounds promising.

Chatting to MailOnline, Jossa said: “I really like the individuals, the manufacturing, and I completely love Lauren Branning with all my coronary heart.”

She additionally made it clear that from her viewpoint, her goodbye two years in the past was by no means one which she noticed being everlasting. “It doesn’t really feel prefer it was goodbye without end, positively not. Nicely, not from my finish anyway. I might love to return sometime.”

Sadly, whereas we’re all delighted that she needs to make a return, it isn’t one which we must always count on to see any time quickly.

When pressed additional as as to if it was one thing we had been more likely to see in round five-years time, Jossa replied that that size of time “sounds higher than her going again tomorrow”.

So, it seems to be like Lauren Branning followers must be a bit affected person to see her reunited with on-screen father, Max. Nonetheless, it’s higher than by no means!

Jacqueline has been busy herself since leaving the present. Final 12 months she appeared on I’m a Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here and went on to win the present, making her the present reigning jungle queen.

