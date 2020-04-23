Former Endemol Shine Exec Cathy Payne Appointed CEO of Banijay Rights – Variety

Banijay Group, which is within the course of of buying Endemol Shine, has appointed Cathy Payne as CEO of Banijay Rights to steer the enterprise’ rising international distribution technique and spearhead the division via its subsequent chapter.

Payne was beforehand CEO of Endemol Shine Worldwide the place she labored for a decade earlier than stepping down final 12 months. Previous to that, Payne was chief government at Southern Star Worldwide the place she was chargeable for constructing one of the biggest distributors of English-language content material outdoors of the U.S. for over 20 years.

As half of the chief shakeup, Tim Mutimer will take the function of EVP for EMEA gross sales and acquisitions at Banijay Rights.

Payne will begin her new function on April 27, reporting to the CEO, Marco Bassetti. “Cathy is an distinctive chief and extremely well-respected trade mogul. A artistic entrepreneur with extraordinary market data and industrial intelligence, she is behind some of the world’s greatest distribution successes,” stated Bassetti.

The Banijay Rights catalog at present contains some of the world’s main codecs and titles together with “Survivor,” “Versailles,” “Temptation Island” and “Spouse Swap.”

Banijay introduced its $2.2 billion deal for Endemol Shine again in October and is awaiting approval from anti-trust authorities. It lately accomplished its refinancing drive to boost €2.three billion ($2.48 billion) for the acquisition of the corporate.

The merged entity could be the biggest non-U.S. participant out there, with a much bigger catalog than the primary U.Ok. gamers, BBC Studios and ITV Studios. The mixed group might be held by LDH (67.1%), which contains Financière LOV, De Agostini and Fimalac, the funding firm of Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, and French media large Vivendi (32.9%).