Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn Nominated to Lionsgate Board

Lionsgate has nominated Mignon Clyburn, a former commissioner on the Federal Communications Fee, to its board of administrators.

Lionsgate made the disclosure Tuesday afternoon as a part of its submitting of its proxy assertion to the Securities and Change Fee. If confirmed on the firm’s annual assembly on Sept. 15 in Vancouver, Clyburn will turn out to be the primary African American government on the board and the fourth lady on the panel.

Clyburn served as an FCC commissioner from 2009 to 2018, together with as appearing chair in 2013 — making her the primary lady to lead the FCC. Clyburn was nominated by President Barack Obama and labored as an advocate for the FCC’s internet neutrality guidelines, handed in 2015. She opposed the rollback of these rules when Republicans gained a majority on the fee.

Whereas on the FCC, she was dedicated to closing the digital divide and championed the modernization of the company’s Lifeline Program, which goals at serving to low-income shoppers with voice and broadband service. She additionally opposed efforts to chill out media possession guidelines, and advocated for retaining guidelines to increase localism and alternatives for girls and minorities.

Clyburn introduced in April 2018, that she was stepping down from the FCC.

Clyburn is at the moment president of MLC Methods, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting agency, a place she has held since January 2019. Prior to her FCC tenure, Clyburn served 11 years on the Public Service Fee of South Carolina and labored for practically 15 years as writer of the Coastal Instances, a Charleston weekly newspaper targeted on the African American group. Clyburn is the daughter of Rep. James Clymer (D-SC).

The proxy submitting additionally confirmed that CEO Jon Feltheimer’s compensation for the fiscal 12 months that ended March 31 had elevated from $6.6 million to $11.07 million, due to a $6.Three million bonus. Vice chairman Michael Burns noticed compensation rise from $5.18 million to $6.37 million, thanks to a $3.15 million bonus.