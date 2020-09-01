Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar becomes new Election Commissioner, belongs to Jharkhand cadre

new Delhi: Former Finance Secretary and retired IAS officer Rajeev Kumar took charge as Election Commissioner on Tuesday. He is the third member to join the panel. The Chief Election Commissioner is Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is present in the panel. On 21 August, the Union Law and Justice Ministry approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar to this post. Earlier, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa resigned from his post. He will take over as Vice President at Asian Development Bank. Also Read – UPSC Civil Services Examination Result-2019: Topper Pradeep Singh said – did not expect, tell these success mantras

Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre who is interested in Indian classical and devotional music, took charge before Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. Born on 19 February 1960, Rajiv Kumar served in various ministries at the Center and Bihar and Jharkhand in various positions in his state cadre for more than 36 years. He has achieved academic degrees in BSC, LLB, PGDM, MA and Public Policy.

Kumar has long experience in social sector, environment and forest, human resources, finance and banking sectors. Rajiv Kumar retired as Union Finance Secretary in February 2020. He then served as the Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 to August 31, 2020.