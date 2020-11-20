Former FNC Trainee And “Produce 48” Contestant Cho Ah Young Shares Why She Didn’t Debut On “CAP-TEEN”

On November 19, Mnet’s new audition program “CAP-TEEN” aired its first episode.

One of many contestants on the present was Cho Ah Young, a former trainee from FNC Leisure. She had beforehand competed on Mnet’s “Produce 48.”

As a trainee, Cho Ah Young had had a promising begin to her profession. She launched a digital album on the age of 16, and carried out a number of instances on the opening of hip-hop festivals. She acquired into the humanities highschool that she had dreamed of, and handed her audition at a significant company on her first attempt. She was additionally chosen as one of many potential members to debut inside 4 months of getting into the company.

On “CAP-TEEN,” she shared that she had misplaced the prospect to debut after growing an consuming dysfunction. She stated, “I acquired bulimia nervosa and gained weight and was eradicated from the potential debut lineup. That was the toughest time for me. I stayed at dwelling all day and didn’t exit anyplace. I hated assembly anybody.”

She continued, “I had a lot self-hatred on the time. I saved considering to myself, ‘Is that this the very best I can do?’ I anxious so much about what different folks considered me.” Her mom, who was on the present together with her, shared, “She wasn’t like this earlier than, however abruptly it turned a behavior together with her to fret about what different folks considered her habits.”

On the present, she carried out a canopy of BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” and acquired emotional when the judges praised her efficiency.

