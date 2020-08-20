Former Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel Has Biopic in the Works

Former Fox News reporter and present KTLA-TV anchor Courtney Friel has arrange a biopic with Zero Gravity Administration, Selection has discovered solely.

Zero Gravity has optioned the rights to Friel’s memoir “Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News” for its Encourage division. The ebook particulars her ascent in the information enterprise, together with getting employed in 2007 at the age of 26 by Fox News as a nationwide correspondent and coping with alcohol and drug dependancy.

“Zero Gravity appears to be like ahead to creating Courtney’s story right into a characteristic movie,” stated Andriana Williams, head of improvement for the Encourage division. “Our Encourage division champions tales that uphold the triumph of the human spirit and Courtney’s journey aligns completely with this. Her story is each comedic whereas additionally being delicate to these battling dependancy. The distinction of being a straight-laced Fox reporter and a celebration lady can be one thing ripe for humor with the potential to enchantment to a big demographic.”

Glen Clarkson of Synergy Administration is representing Friel in the deal.

“Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News” shares experiences and insights into dependancy and the world of community information, together with detailing encounters with President Donald Trump and the late Roger Ailes whereas at Fox News.

Friel’s ebook gained prominence earlier in the 12 months for a passage a couple of 2010 incident in which Trump “informed me I used to be the hottest one at Fox News, and even referred to as me up on my workplace line with a proposition.”

“It’s best to come as much as my workplace someday, so we are able to kiss,” Trump stated, in accordance with the ebook.

Friel wrote, “I used to be shocked — critically, who says that? ‘Donald,” I responded, ‘I imagine we’re each married.’ I rapidly ended the name — my workplace mate and colleague Rick Folbaum had witnessed the entire dialog whereas sitting in the desk proper subsequent to me.”

Steve Honig, a spokesman for Friel, declined remark as as to if the Trump incident could be in the film.

Friel has been a information anchor at KTLA-TV since 2013, and she or he says she’s been sober for a decade after battling alcohol and drug dependancy.

Zero Gravity Administration is a full-service manufacturing firm and was concerned with creation of the Amazon collection “Ozark.”