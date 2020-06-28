Former Girl Group Member And Actress Charms With Her Sweet Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the June 28 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a brand new spherical of challengers emerged.

The primary match-up of Spherical 1 was between Churros and Dalgona. The 2 feminine artists sang a canopy of Surprise Ladies’ “Be My Child.” Surprise Ladies’ Yubin, who was within the viewers as a panelist, stated, “I loved the efficiency, which had extra of a summer time vibe than the unique track.” Hyerim added, “Churros jogged my memory of our chief, Sunye. She’s good at hitting the observe and letting it fly.”

In the long run, the panel voted 12 to eight in Dalgona’s favor. Churros sang BoA’s “Valenti” earlier than unmasking to disclose herself as Rainbow’s Seungah.

Oh Seungah debuted with the woman group Rainbow in 2009. In 2016, DSP Media introduced that Rainbow was disbanding as a result of the members’ contracts had expired. In 2019, the group reunited for his or her 10th anniversary. Seungah has additionally been energetic as an actress, showing in productions like “Grand Prince” and “Secrets and techniques and Lies.”

After unmasking herself, Seungah stated, “It has been 12 years since my debut, however that is the primary time I’ve sung a track on stage on my own. After filming a drama for six months, I wished to look on a range present once more, so I didn’t hesitate when the casting supply for this present got here in.”

She continued, “I received vocal classes for the primary time in a very long time. I used to be taught that if I held on to a wood rolling pin, the type used to make dumplings, whereas I sang, it might give me extra power in my voice.”

