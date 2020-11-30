Former Girl Group Member And Actress Overcomes Her Slump On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the November 29 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a new crop of challengers emerged to see who would get to tackle the present champion, Range Cat.

The second match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Excessive Faculty Third Yr” and “Gosa,” who sang a duet to Cool’s ‘Sorrow.”

Panelist Park Hye Gained mentioned that Excessive Faculty Third Yr gave the impression of an idol predominant vocalist, whereas Gosa gave the impression of an actor. Sandara Park added that she thought Excessive Faculty Third Yr was fairly younger.

Excessive Faculty Third Yr superior to the subsequent spherical with 16 factors and Gosa took off her masks whereas singing Sung Si Kyung’s “It Would Be Good.” She revealed herself to be former After Faculty member and actress Yoo So Younger.

Yoo So Younger shared that she had developed a trauma associated to singing and mentioned, “I wished to keep away from showing on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ as a result of there are such a lot of expectations connected to you in the event that they know you’re a former singer. But it surely occurred to me that I may develop the alternatives for my future if I got here on the present, so I made a decision to look.”

She continued, “I had a giant hunch final 12 months and thought loads about my profession path. Lately, I believe I’ve recovered a bit of. I wish to strive a lot of totally different fields sooner or later. I don’t have an company proper now, so if you wish to solid me, please contact me by social media.”

On her Instagram, she wrote, “This week, Gosa on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ was me, Soyoung! It was a present that I used to be actually terrified of, however I made up my thoughts to take up the problem. It was one of many greatest challenges of my life. The preparation interval felt each quick and lengthy, however thanks to my instructor Park Sang Joon who gave me assist and braveness, to Hye Jung unni and my brother-in-law for giving me good garments to put on, and to our Jjinnie and the writers!! I had quite a lot of enjoyable whereas making ready and performing!”

