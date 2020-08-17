Former Girl Group Member And Solo Artist Shows Her Emotional Vocals In “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the August 16 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a gaggle of contestants challenged Madame Rose as she tried her fifth consecutive win.

The primary match-up in Spherical 2 was between Diver and Virgin Ghost.

Diver sang Younha’s “Ready” and impressed the panelists along with her clear and emotional vocal tone and the small print in her efficiency. Virgin Ghost sang Park Jin Younger’s “Eum Eum Eum” and made the panelists bop alongside to the enjoyable and thrilling efficiency.

In the top, Virgin Ghost acquired extra votes to maneuver on to Spherical 3, and Diver unmasked to disclose herself as former T-ara member Soyeon.

Soyeon mentioned to Kim Gura, “I believed he would acknowledge me. I went on ‘Radio Star’ once I first debuted with T-ara, and he mentioned that my voice had han [a unique Korean word meaning sorrow, regret, or deep emotion] in it.”

SeeYa’s Lee Boram, who had been in the identical company as T-ara, had guessed her identification earlier than the unmasking. “I’ve been watching her since earlier than her debut,” she mentioned. “I believed that this voice may solely belong to that individual. I used to be curious as a result of I hadn’t heard from her shortly. I’m grateful that she had the braveness to return on this present. It’s a welcome aid to see her.”

Soyeon shared that the look was particularly significant as a result of it was T-ara’s anniversary the subsequent day (on the time of recording). She mentioned, “The followers mentioned that they want me to make a comeback by way of ‘The King of Mask Singer.’ I believed that if I have been to begin my solo profession, I’d do it by way of ‘The King of Mask Singer.’ However I used to be so nervous.”

Again in 2017, Boram and Soyeon selected to not renew their contracts with MBK Leisure. Soyeon just lately signed with a brand new company in July. The opposite members of T-ara renewed for just a few months longer earlier than leaving the company. Since then, every member has been lively as a solo artist, however they’ve mentioned prior to now that they aren’t disbanded.

