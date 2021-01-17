Former Girl Group Member And Solo Artist Surprises With Her Versatility On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the January 17 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” Range Cat took on the problem for his ninth consecutive win.

Spoilers

The second match-up of Spherical 2 was between Snow Flower and Treasure Field. Snow Flower sang SHINee’s Taemin’s “Transfer” and impressed together with her seductive charms, whereas Treasure Field sang Park Jung Woon’s “On a Night time Like Tonight” and confirmed off her highly effective voice.

Sandara Park mentioned, “Snow Flower makes use of the fashionable singing methodology. She is aware of easy methods to carry out the very best of each rap and vocals. Treasure Field looks like she set the usual for ballads and was very secure. It makes me surprise if I may haven’t recognized there was an individual like this.”

Treasure Field superior to Spherical 3 with 18 votes to Snow Flower’s 3. Snow Flower unmasked to disclose herself as former Marvel Ladies member and present solo artist Yubin.

Sandara Park confirmed her shock on the reveal and instantly mentioned, “Sunbaenim [mode of address to a senior artist], I’m sorry for working my mouth.” 2NE1 debuted in 2009, whereas Marvel Ladies debuted in 2007.

Yubin mentioned, “I’m not a Marvel Ladies member that was recognized for her vocals. I used to be a rapper, so I used to be actually nervous and puzzled if I’d be capable of seem on ‘The King of Mask Singer.’ I assumed I wouldn’t be capable of do it. However I’m grateful that they referred to as me.”

Yubin is the CEO of rrr Leisure, which homes her former Marvel Ladies groupmate Hyerim and her husband Shin Min Chul. Requested about who else she wish to recruit to her company, she mentioned, “Kim Gura,” who quipped, “It is best to get Park Jin Younger as an alternative.”

Yubin lately made a solo comeback with the one “Fragrance.”

