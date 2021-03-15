Former Girl Group Member Challenges The Champion With Her Powerhouse Vocal Skills On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the March 14 episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” reigning champion Barcode’s quest for a 3rd consecutive win continued.

The first match-up of Spherical 2 was between Flower Ribeye and Mugwort. Mugwort sang Jessi’s hit track “NUNU NANA” and received the spherical with 14 votes to Flower Ribeye’s 7. Flower Ribeye later unmasked to disclose herself as Kwon Jin Ah.

In Spherical 3, Mugwort went up in opposition to Live performance, singing Kim Gun Mo’s “I’m Sorry.” Mugwort received the spherical with 13 votes to Live performance’s 8, and Live performance unmasked to disclose himself because the singer Park Sang Min.

To defend the title, Barcode sang Expensive Cloud’s “Ice Fortress,” and blew the panelists away as soon as once more to win 16 votes to Mugwort’s 5. Mugwort unmasked to disclose herself as former SPICA major vocalist Kim Boa, who’s presently a part of the duo KEEMBO.

Shinsadong Tiger praised Kim Boa as somebody who was sought out as a information and backing vocalist for varied hit songs. He mentioned, “At any time when I’m out of concepts, I name her for inspiration and she will sing instantly no matter I give to her.” Kim Boa revealed that she had participated in songs like MOMOLAND’s “Bboom Bboom” and Chungha’s “Gotta Go.”

Kim Boa mentioned that she had come on the present to erase perceptions of her as merely a robust singer. “After I first debuted, the reward was extreme however I used to be grateful,” she mentioned. “However as time went on, that title appeared to carry me down like shackles. I grew to become very strict with myself about needing to sing higher with out ever wavering in pitch.”

She added, “KEEMBO not too long ago launched a studio album and it’s the primary time I’ve ever launched a full-length album despite the fact that it’s been 10 years since my debut.”

