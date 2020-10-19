Former Girl Group Rapper And Solo Artist Shows Off Soulful Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the October 18 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a brand new crop of challengers arose to tackle Range Cat for the throne.

Spoilers

The third match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Dynamite” and “Ammonite,” who sang a duet model of BTS’s chart-topping single “Dynamite.” Ammonite impressed the panelists together with his strong pitch and vocal flexibility, whereas Dynamite confirmed off her distinctive and soulful vocals.

Ultimately, Ammonite received the match-up by a single vote. Dynamite sang a canopy of Lee Hello’s “Rose” and unmasked to disclose herself as former FIESTAR most important rapper and solo artist Yezi.

Yezi shared that her objective is to develop into a multitalented musician and that she has confronted judgment about her “sturdy picture” prior to now. She mentioned, “Individuals inform me that I’m nicer and that I smile extra usually than they’d thought. I believe lots about that phrase, ‘greater than they’d thought.’ I believe that everybody has a pointy edge inside them, however you’ll be able to’t maintain that edge sharp all twelve months of the yr.”

She added that she wished to develop into Yoon Sang’s muse and mentioned, “I really like the track that he made with IU. I’d like to work with him like that sometime.”

Take a look at Yezi’s performances under!

Watch “The King of Mask Singer”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)