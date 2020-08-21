Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Ravi Naik Corona positive, so far five MLA victims of virus

Panaji: Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Ravi Naik was found Kovid-19 positive in the investigation conducted on Friday. An official gave this information. Naik is the second former Chief Minister and fifth MLA to be infected with Coronavirus in the state. Also Read – 100 Year Old Banyan Tree: People collected donations and planted 100 year old Banyan tree, wow on social media …

Earlier on Thursday, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao and his wife were admitted to the hospital after being corona positive. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Neelkanth Halrankar, former Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar were also infected with Corona.

Last month, another BJP MLA Clafasio Dias Kovid-19 became positive. He was hospitalized for more than two weeks. Later on August 9, he was discharged from the hospital when the report came negative.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defense Shripad Naik is currently admitted in a private hospital. He was found to be Kovid positive earlier this week. According to state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the condition of the Union Minister is now stable.

