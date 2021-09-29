Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, who gave up ‘hand’ of Congress, joined TMC

Former Goa Leader Minister Luizinho Faleiro (Luizinho Faleiro) Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (Mamata Banerjee) birthday party of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Joined. Faleiro resigned from the Congress birthday party on Monday. 10 folks have joined TMC with Faleiro.Additionally Learn – Will Navjot Sidhu withdraw his resignation? Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said- ‘Let’s take a seat and communicate, we will be able to remedy all problems’

As of late, when I’m becoming a member of TMC, my dream is to deliver the Congress circle of relatives in combination. My major project in the back of becoming a member of TMC is to defeat BJP & its divisive insurance policies, tradition of hatred & vengeance. India is primarily on financial meltdown: Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro percent.twitter.com/EylcfKnMMz – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021



Previous he had informed, these days I'm becoming a member of TMC, so my dream is to deliver the Congress circle of relatives in combination. My major project in the back of becoming a member of TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive insurance policies, tradition of hatred and vendetta. India is totally within the grip of financial slowdown.

Previous Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) In his resignation letter, Luizinho Faleiro wrote that he now sees no hope and no will to prevent the birthday party’s cave in. He had additionally acknowledged that the Congress used to be “now not the similar birthday party for which we sacrificed and fought”.

Luizinho Faleiro used to be an MLA from the Navelim meeting seat. He used to be made the pinnacle of the marketing campaign committee of the Goa Congress in view of the state elections to be held subsequent 12 months. With the resignation of Luizinho Faleiro 40 The selection of Congress MLAs within the one-member space has come all the way down to 4. 2017 The Congress gained 17 seats within the state meeting elections in 2012, however many MLAs later resigned from the birthday party. July 2019 In 2014, 10 MLAs left the birthday party and joined the ruling BJP.

