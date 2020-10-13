Former GOOD DAY Leader Heejin Gets Married; TVXQ’s Yunho And Other Stars Attend Wedding

Former GOOD DAY chief Heejin has tied the knot!

On October 10, former GOOD DAY member Heejin received married in an attractive out of doors wedding ceremony ceremony. TVXQ’s Yunho, Courageous Women’ Yuna, singer Park Soo Jin, and REDSQUARE’s Inexperienced—who was beforehand bandmates with Heejin in Good Day beneath the stage title Genie—have been all in attendance on the wedding ceremony.

The next day, Heejin took to Instagram to share a number of photographs from the marriage, writing, “I’ve determined to spend my whole lifetime along with somebody who, from the very starting up till now, has at all times considered and cared for me greater than I’ve myself. I’m so glad that I used to be capable of spend such a special occasion in such a particular place collectively and obtain so many blessings. Thanks to everybody who got here a protracted method to congratulate us! We’ll stay fortunately whereas preventing and laughing loads sooner or later.”

Yuna shared her personal photographs from the marriage on Instagram and wrote, “As angelic as you may get… you look glad, Heejin.” She additionally posted a photograph on her Instagram story of Yunho giving a speech to congratulate the bride and groom.

Congratulations to the glad couple!

Try Heejin’s and Yuna’s photographs of the marriage beneath:

Supply (1) (2)