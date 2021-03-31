Former gugudan Members Mimi And Soyee Write Letters Announcing Departure From Jellyfish Entertainment

Former gugudan members Mimi and Soyee have parted methods with Jellyfish Entertainment.

On March 31, Mimi and Soyee took to Instagram to write down letters for his or her followers asserting their resolution to go away the company.

Jellyfish Entertainment introduced again in December 2020 that gugudan could be disbanding, though the company would proceed to advertise the members’ particular person actions in music and performing.

Mimi wrote:

Hey everybody, that is Mimi. It’s been a very long time since I’ve greeted you. I stated that I’d communicate quickly, however as a substitute I made Danjjak [fan club name] fear concerning the lack of reports. I’m so sorry. There have been issues I wanted to maintain, so I couldn’t talk a lot. It’s late, however I’m scripting this letter now as a result of after a protracted interval of thought, I’ve determined to finish my contract with Jellyfish Entertainment. I needed to point out extra of what gugudan might do, so I’ve numerous regrets. One of many causes I haven’t written till now was as a result of it will really feel too actual that it was the top of gugudan. That’s why I wasn’t capable of say goodbye correctly or write something. However this isn’t the top however a brand new starting. Since I can rely on Danjjak, who will cheer me on and belief me it doesn’t matter what, I’m going to slowly check out some issues I needed to do and tackle some new experiences as I talk with followers extra. Thanks for making valuable reminiscences with me that I wouldn’t commerce for the world, and let’s make extra valuable reminiscences collectively. Please look ahead to my future actions and cheer me on. Thanks!

Soyee wrote:

Hey, that is Jang So Jin [real name]. For the primary time shortly, I’m right here with some new data. This March, I’ve ended my contract with Jellyfish Entertainment and determined to make a recent begin. I needed to share this information first with followers, so I’m scripting this letter on social media. Thanks time and again to our valuable Danjjak, who’ve watched over us and stayed by our aspect till now. I’ve numerous regrets and apologetic emotions to Danjjak, however… It was because of Danjjak that we might shine, and I used to be glad that we might snort collectively. I’m going to develop as I tackle new experiences in a broader vary of fields. I’ll ask in your unchanging help in future as effectively! Please proceed to cheer on the lovable gugudan members as we every develop in our personal particular person locations. The chilly winter has handed by, and someway it’s turn out to be the flowering spring once more. I’ll pray that we solely expertise glad issues, with none worries, throughout this heat spring. Greater than anything, please don’t overlook to maintain your well being! Goodbye for now.

