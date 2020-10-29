Entertainment

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel died at the age of 92, suffering from Corona a few days ago

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel (Keshubhai Patel) has died at the age of 92. It is being told that he was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. Where he died due to cardiac arrest. Keshubhai Patel has been Chief Minister twice from Gujarat. He was also considered very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read – Gujarat: Once a Congress stronghold, now dyed in ‘Saffron’ hues | Gujarat: The Sangh Parivar’s ‘laboratory’ stands today on the strong ground of Congress

Keshubhai Patel was found infected with the Corona virus a few days ago, but later he had defeated the Corona. Also Read – Major News Updates 28 July 2017 in Hindi | Every big news of the country and the world, at a glance …

It is being told that the former CM was found infected with the corona virus some time ago, due to which he was admitted to the hospital. Although he had defeated Corona, but his health was not improving. The present Chief Minister of the state Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the death of Keshubhai Patel.

According to Keshubhai Patel’s son, he had beaten Corona, but even then his health was continuously deteriorating. His health suddenly worsened on Thursday morning and he started having trouble breathing, after which he was taken to the hospital. But he did not respond to treatment.

