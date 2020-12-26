Former Himachal Pradesh CM and his entire family vulnerable to Corona, Secretary and Security Officer also infected

Corona Virus in Himachal Pradesh: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and five members of his family have been found infected with the Corona Virus. Even the former CM’s secretary and security officer has got corona. All the reports came together positive. Also Read – Himachal: Fire burns entire village, over a dozen families become homeless

Expressing concern in a Facebook post, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur wished the former Chief Minister and his family members to get well soon. An official said that Shanta Kumar, his wife, four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver have been found infected with the corona virus.

CM said that Shanta Kumar is at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district while his wife has been admitted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda.