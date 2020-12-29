Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar’s wife died of corona infection, recently PM Modi asked

Shimla: Santosh Shailja (Santosh Shailja), wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, has died early this morning due to Corona Virus infection. Shailaja was undergoing treatment at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district of the state. Also Read – Now trouble from travelers returning from Britain, 10 more people who came in contact with them, were kept in separate wards

The former Chief Minister gave this information through Facebook post and prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and the family to bear this irreparable loss. Shailaja was found infected a few days ago, after which she was admitted to the hospital. Shanta Kumar was admitted to Tanda Hospital on Saturday, a day after being found infected.

The former CM and four other members of his family along with his personal secretary, security officer and driver were also found infected. All of this is undergoing treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on Sunday to know the well-being of him and his family.