Former IAF chief said about Rafale – did not want the deal of this aircraft to go the way of Bofors

new Delhi: Former Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Wednesday welcomed the launch of Rafale fighter jets on Indian soil. At the same time, he said that despite the political dispute, he had defended its purchase deal because he did not want its condition to be similar to Bofors. Also Read – Congress said – Welcome to Rafael, but the price is Rs 1670 crore instead of 526, why only 36 instead of 126 Rafael?

In the 1980s, he was allegedly bribed to buy the Bofors cannon, and after this, due to political repercussions, defense procurement was heavily affected and bureaucrats were apprehensive while deciding on military procurement. Also Read – PM Modi in Sanskrit Tweet- No virtue like nation defense, no fast, no sacrifice, Rafael is welcome

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Dhanoa told, “I defended the deal because I did not want it to go the way of Bofors. We were against the politicization of the defense procurement process. It was the capacity question of the Air Force. ” Also Read – Rafale Aircraft: Rafale aircraft landed on Indian soil in this style, VIDEO is exciting, see

On 23 September 2016, the NDA government signed a deal with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation to buy 36 fighter aircraft worth Rs 59,000 crore. Nearly four years later, India received five Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday.

Dhanoa said, “I am very happy for the Indian Air Force, because it has given (Rafael) Air Force a tremendous edge over our opponents.” After Dhanoa, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took command of the Air Force in September last year.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Saha said that by joining Rafale’s fleet, the capacity of the Air Force will be increased, but the country needs at least 126 Rafale aircraft, which was earlier conceived.

The deal was signed during his tenure. Saha said, “This is a good aircraft. It is one of the best (planes) in the region. It is going to enhance the capabilities of the Air Force in terms of power in the airspace… .. ”

He said, “We need at least 126 similar aircraft. Another former Air Force chief, Fali Homi Major, said that 36 Rafale aircraft would increase India’s air strength, but having at least two more squadrons would strengthen the country’s air dominance capability.